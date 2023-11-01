Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vessel inspection with the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holder, master diver, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, talks about the importance of vessel inspection on Muhammed Al-Ahmed Naval Base, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 08:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870900
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KP878-003
    Filename: DOD_109409945
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

    TAGS

    Dive training
    511th Dive Team
    511th Dive Detachment
    511th Engineer Dive Detachmant
    12D Diver

