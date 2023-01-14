1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Leger, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, receives a Soldiers Medal, Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leger was presented the medal for heroism upon risking his personal safety to save the life of a victim involved in a severe vehicle accident Nov. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)