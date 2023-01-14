Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Leger, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, receives a Soldiers Medal, Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leger was presented the medal for heroism upon risking his personal safety to save the life of a victim involved in a severe vehicle accident Nov. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870899
    VIRIN: 230114-F-FT779-2002
    Filename: DOD_109409944
    Length: 00:17:14
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Massachusetts Army National Guard
    Soldiers Medal
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    1-182nd Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT