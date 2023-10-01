Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR JTAC Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, travel to Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii for a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training event, Jan. 9, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870894
    VIRIN: 230110-M-JH495-1010
    Filename: DOD_109409854
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HI, US

    JTAC
    Navy
    Marines
    Training
    PTA
    Force Design 2030

