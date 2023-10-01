3d MLR JTAC Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, travel to Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii for a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training event, Jan. 9, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)
|01.10.2023
|01.15.2023 17:17
|B-Roll
|870894
|230110-M-JH495-1010
|DOD_109409854
|00:01:47
|HI, US
|3
|3
