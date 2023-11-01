Members of the Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron gather weather data during Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) (B-Roll)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 22:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870893
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-WF462-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409822
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|FOLSOM, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers missions, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
