    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers missions

    FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron gather weather data during Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) (B-Roll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 22:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870893
    VIRIN: 230113-F-WF462-1001
    Filename: DOD_109409822
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: FOLSOM, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers missions, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Atmospheric Rivers

