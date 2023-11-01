Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron gather weather data during Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) (B-Roll)