Marne Innovation Team and Georgia Institute of Technology hold Second Annual Marne Innovation Workshop

The Marne Innovation Team from the 3rd Infantry Division, along with students and researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, held their second annual Marne Innovation Workshop in Atlanta, Georgia, from Jan. 5-8, 2023. The goal of this workshop was to help facilitate partnerships between participants while developing new techniques for building innovative solutions to modern problems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|01.13.2023
|01.13.2023 21:16
|B-Roll
|870891
|230113-A-XS985-1001
|DOD_109409795
|00:01:27
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|0
|0
