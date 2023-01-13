Marne Innovation Team and Georgia Institute of Technology hold Second Annual Marne Innovation Workshop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marne Innovation Team from the 3rd Infantry Division, along with students and researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, held their second annual Marne Innovation Workshop in Atlanta, Georgia, from Jan. 5-8, 2023. The goal of this workshop was to help facilitate partnerships between participants while developing new techniques for building innovative solutions to modern problems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)