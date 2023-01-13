Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Innovation Team and Georgia Institute of Technology hold Second Annual Marne Innovation Workshop

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Marne Innovation Team from the 3rd Infantry Division, along with students and researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, held their second annual Marne Innovation Workshop in Atlanta, Georgia, from Jan. 5-8, 2023. The goal of this workshop was to help facilitate partnerships between participants while developing new techniques for building innovative solutions to modern problems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870891
    VIRIN: 230113-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109409795
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

