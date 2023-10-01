U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mikaela Frias, the Assistant Marketing and Communication officer at 6th Marine Corps District, and Staff Sgt. Devin Phommachanh, the Marketing and Communication Chief of 6MCD, assist teachers from Recruiting Station Atlanta in checking into their hotel for Educators Workshop at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023. Educators workshop is a Marine Corps recruiting program designed to give insight into recruit training for high school educators and administrators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870882
|VIRIN:
|230110-M-DI318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409610
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Educators check into Educators Workshop 2023, by LCpl Jareka Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
