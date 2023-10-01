Educators check into Educators Workshop 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mikaela Frias, the Assistant Marketing and Communication officer at 6th Marine Corps District, and Staff Sgt. Devin Phommachanh, the Marketing and Communication Chief of 6MCD, assist teachers from Recruiting Station Atlanta in checking into their hotel for Educators Workshop at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023. Educators workshop is a Marine Corps recruiting program designed to give insight into recruit training for high school educators and administrators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)