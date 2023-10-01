Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educators check into Educators Workshop 2023

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mikaela Frias, the Assistant Marketing and Communication officer at 6th Marine Corps District, and Staff Sgt. Devin Phommachanh, the Marketing and Communication Chief of 6MCD, assist teachers from Recruiting Station Atlanta in checking into their hotel for Educators Workshop at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023. Educators workshop is a Marine Corps recruiting program designed to give insight into recruit training for high school educators and administrators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870882
    VIRIN: 230110-M-DI318-1001
    Filename: DOD_109409610
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators check into Educators Workshop 2023, by LCpl Jareka Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Educators Workshop
    MCRC
    EWS
    Marine Corps Recruit Training
    6MCD

    OPTIONS

