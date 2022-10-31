B-roll package of operators from the 26th Space Aggressors Squadron participating in exercise Crimson Skies at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 31, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Ethan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870865
|VIRIN:
|221031-X-HU778-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409307
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crimson Skies B-Roll Package, by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT