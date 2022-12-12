JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment

The 437th Aerial Port Squadron loaded power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. This critical equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, endeavoring to offset continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870859
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409137
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
