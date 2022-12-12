Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 437th Aerial Port Squadron loaded power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. This critical equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, endeavoring to offset continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    This work, JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    energy infrastructure

