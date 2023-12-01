U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870857
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-OH732-237
|Filename:
|DOD_109409101
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 ARW observes MLK Day, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT