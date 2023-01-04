Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 4 January 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition we head to Shoalwater Washington, home to the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and Indian reservation, where the Omaha and Seattle districts are working to restore sand dunes, which help protect Tribal Lands from coastal storm damage. Also, the Los Angeles District is working to mitigate flood damage risk on Hopi tribal lands.



Kansas City District employees enrolled in their Leadership Development Course did some team building exercises at Fort Leonard Wood. And, the St. Paul District, along with a local community partner, spread some holiday cheer at one of their projects in Minnesota.