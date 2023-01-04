Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 4 January 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this edition we head to Shoalwater Washington, home to the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and Indian reservation, where the Omaha and Seattle districts are working to restore sand dunes, which help protect Tribal Lands from coastal storm damage. Also, the Los Angeles District is working to mitigate flood damage risk on Hopi tribal lands.

    Kansas City District employees enrolled in their Leadership Development Course did some team building exercises at Fort Leonard Wood. And, the St. Paul District, along with a local community partner, spread some holiday cheer at one of their projects in Minnesota.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 12:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870850
    VIRIN: 230113-A-OI229-777
    Filename: DOD_109408927
    Length: 00:12:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    USACE
    Civil Works
    VLOG
    Corps Connection

