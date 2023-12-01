This webinar will go over what our Quick Reference Guides are, how they are created, and what you can do to be more involved in the whole process.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870848
|VIRIN:
|230112-O-KS391-860
|Filename:
|DOD_109408911
|Length:
|00:19:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is a QRG?, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
