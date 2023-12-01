Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a QRG?

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar will go over what our Quick Reference Guides are, how they are created, and what you can do to be more involved in the whole process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870848
    VIRIN: 230112-O-KS391-860
    Filename: DOD_109408911
    Length: 00:19:32
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Guide
    AFPIMS
    Beyond the Manual
    QRG

