    WRNMMC Renames Dining Facility to DFAC

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center‘s (WRNMMC) interim director and CMDCM Trey Hauptman, WRNMMC’s command master chief, unveiled a new sign during the renaming ceremony for Café 8901, WRNMMC’s dining room. The new sign and renaming ceremony follow a WRNMMC tradition, allowing the service branch winners of the annual Army-Navy football game to rename the dining room. The Café 8901 dining room, once known as the “galley,” is now known as the “DFAC,” following the Army’s current season win.

    (DoD video by Ricardo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870846
    VIRIN: 230113-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109408908
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    This work, WRNMMC Renames Dining Facility to DFAC, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DFAC
    WRNMMC

