WRNMMC Renames Dining Facility to DFAC

U.S. Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center‘s (WRNMMC) interim director and CMDCM Trey Hauptman, WRNMMC’s command master chief, unveiled a new sign during the renaming ceremony for Café 8901, WRNMMC’s dining room. The new sign and renaming ceremony follow a WRNMMC tradition, allowing the service branch winners of the annual Army-Navy football game to rename the dining room. The Café 8901 dining room, once known as the “galley,” is now known as the “DFAC,” following the Army’s current season win.



(DoD video by Ricardo Reyes)