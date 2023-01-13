Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introduction to Cross-Cultural Communication

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Continuing the Air Force’s tradition of innovation, the Air Force Culture and Language Center offers Introduction to Cross-Cultural Communication, a distance-learning course focusing on the theories, skills, and applications necessary to communicate effectively across cultural boundaries.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870841
    VIRIN: 230113-F-WC005-013
    Filename: DOD_109408839
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    AFCLC

