    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    ITALY

    01.13.2023

    Video by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    This video honors the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Aaliyah Essex)

