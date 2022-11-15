Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Younan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Private Raphael Younan migrated to the United States from Mosul, Iraq as a child. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer in Iraq and being told he wouldn’t survive, Younan’s parents journeyed to the United States in hopes of curing their son. Younan shares his story of resiliency and his path to becoming a United States Marine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870836
    VIRIN: 221115-M-CT495-1001
    Filename: DOD_109408799
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Younan, by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Iraq
    Recruit Training
    Younan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT