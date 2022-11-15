video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Private Raphael Younan migrated to the United States from Mosul, Iraq as a child. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer in Iraq and being told he wouldn’t survive, Younan’s parents journeyed to the United States in hopes of curing their son. Younan shares his story of resiliency and his path to becoming a United States Marine.