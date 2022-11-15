Private Raphael Younan migrated to the United States from Mosul, Iraq as a child. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer in Iraq and being told he wouldn’t survive, Younan’s parents journeyed to the United States in hopes of curing their son. Younan shares his story of resiliency and his path to becoming a United States Marine.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870836
|VIRIN:
|221115-M-CT495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109408799
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
