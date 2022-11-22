Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's a marathon, not a sprint

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Melaine Weaver, a cyber network operations officer with Headquarters Company III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trains for the 36th annual Naha Marathon on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2022. The Naha Marathon is an annual event where participants run 26.2 miles in six hours. The "festival of sun, ocean and joggers" started in 1985 to promote international friendship and ties celebrating the bond with Naha's sister city, Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marathon
    USMC
    Captain
    Runner
    Marine Runner

