It's a marathon, not a sprint

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Melaine Weaver, a cyber network operations officer with Headquarters Company III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trains for the 36th annual Naha Marathon on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2022. The Naha Marathon is an annual event where participants run 26.2 miles in six hours. The "festival of sun, ocean and joggers" started in 1985 to promote international friendship and ties celebrating the bond with Naha's sister city, Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)