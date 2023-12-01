Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, host a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, to Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming, at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, passed the unit colors from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeants major, symbolizing the relinquishment and acceptance of leadership and responsibility for the battalion’s Soldiers and mission.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870826
    VIRIN: 230112-A-FW799-311
    Filename: DOD_109408253
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    ceremony
    sustainment
    NCO
    sergeant major
    dogface soldier

