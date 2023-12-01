Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, host a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, to Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming, at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, passed the unit colors from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeants major, symbolizing the relinquishment and acceptance of leadership and responsibility for the battalion’s Soldiers and mission.