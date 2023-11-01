Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package for Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal Presentation

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Airman Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This B-Roll package includes various footage of the award ceremony for the Airmen of the 58th Special Operations Squadron on Kirtland Air Force Base 11 Jan, 2023. This package also includes remarks from Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander and Maj. Kyle Konkolics, 71st Special Operations Squadron chief of squadron safety. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870825
    VIRIN: 230111-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_109408233
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland
    71st SOS
    58th SOS

