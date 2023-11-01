This B-Roll package includes various footage of the award ceremony for the Airmen of the 58th Special Operations Squadron on Kirtland Air Force Base 11 Jan, 2023. This package also includes remarks from Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander and Maj. Kyle Konkolics, 71st Special Operations Squadron chief of squadron safety. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870825
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109408233
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package for Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal Presentation, by Amn Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
