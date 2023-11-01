B-Roll Package for Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-Roll package includes various footage of the award ceremony for the Airmen of the 58th Special Operations Squadron on Kirtland Air Force Base 11 Jan, 2023. This package also includes remarks from Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander and Maj. Kyle Konkolics, 71st Special Operations Squadron chief of squadron safety. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)