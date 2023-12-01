B-Roll: Army engineers construct $309 million JBER runway extension in Alaska

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District continues construction on the 16/34 runway extension on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. For this project, the team will eventually move 12 million cubic yards of soil, which is equal to about 800,000 dump truck loads. If lined up, those trucks would cover the distance from JBER to San Antonio, Texas. Constructing the expansion will require 170,000 tons of asphalt paving, 57,000 linear feet of utility piping and 280,000 cubic yards of topsoil. Not only is it the largest construction contract the district has awarded to date, but is the largest construction project in U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ area of operation. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)
