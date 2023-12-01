U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Instrumentation Division Showcase

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division hosted a showcase of the cutting-edge equipment used in support of testing. “These showcases are excellent in that they present the infrastructure that has been improved and new instrumentation that has been procured,” said Pat Franklin, pilot. “Unless you go to these, you don’t even realize what you don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of it before, but there is new equipment, new instrumentation, and new methodologies, and I think that is really important to keep us modern and enable us to keep pace with the requirements of future testing.”