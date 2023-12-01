U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Instrumentation Division Showcase

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division hosted a showcase of the cutting-edge equipment used in support of testing. “These showcases are excellent in that they present the infrastructure that has been improved and new instrumentation that has been procured,” said Pat Franklin, pilot. “Unless you go to these, you don’t even realize what you don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of it before, but there is new equipment, new instrumentation, and new methodologies, and I think that is really important to keep us modern and enable us to keep pace with the requirements of future testing.”
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 18:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870819
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-IK096-543
|Filename:
|DOD_109407991
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
