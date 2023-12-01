Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Instrumentation Division Showcase

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division hosted a showcase of the cutting-edge equipment used in support of testing. “These showcases are excellent in that they present the infrastructure that has been improved and new instrumentation that has been procured,” said Pat Franklin, pilot. “Unless you go to these, you don’t even realize what you don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of it before, but there is new equipment, new instrumentation, and new methodologies, and I think that is really important to keep us modern and enable us to keep pace with the requirements of future testing.”

    VIRIN: 230112-A-IK096-543
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Instrumentation Division Showcase, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #YPG #YUMA #Yuma Proving Grounds

