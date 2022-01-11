Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Fellows Program - Meet Priya!

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    Meet Priya! One of our former Army Fellows Program participants!

    To learn more about the Army Fellows Program, visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-civilians.html.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870814
    VIRIN: 210630-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_109407878
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: US

    This work, Army Fellows Program - Meet Priya!, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilians
    Army
    DoD Civilians
    Army Civilian
    Fellows
    Army Civilian Careers Management Activity

