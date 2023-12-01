OPERATION FLORIDA MIGRATION SUPPORT

The Florida National Guard mobilizes to support Division of Emergency Management's efforts to identify and report illegal immigration along the southern Florida coastline.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870812
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-ZH301-661
|Filename:
|DOD_109407826
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
