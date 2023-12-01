Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPERATION FLORIDA MIGRATION SUPPORT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Florida National Guard mobilizes to support Division of Emergency Management's efforts to identify and report illegal immigration along the southern Florida coastline.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870812
    VIRIN: 230112-F-ZH301-661
    Filename: DOD_109407826
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPERATION FLORIDA MIGRATION SUPPORT, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Army
    National Guard
    FLNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT