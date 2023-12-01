President Harris Engages in a Moderated Conversation on Climate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice President Kamala Harris engages in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration's historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis with Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, Professor at the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan.