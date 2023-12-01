President Harris Engages in a Moderated Conversation on Climate

Vice President Kamala Harris engages in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration's historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis with Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, Professor at the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870807
|Filename:
|DOD_109407780
|Length:
|00:42:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
