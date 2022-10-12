Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23: T.A.C.E and Radar Operations

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct command operation center operations during Steel Knight 23, Dec, 10, 2022 at San Clemente Island. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I MEF and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870804
    VIRIN: 221210-M-ww783-320
    Filename: DOD_109407754
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23: T.A.C.E and Radar Operations, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    STEEL KNIGHT
    MWSS 372
    Tactical Air Coordination Element

