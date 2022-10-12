U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct command operation center operations during Steel Knight 23, Dec, 10, 2022 at San Clemente Island. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I MEF and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870804
|VIRIN:
|221210-M-ww783-320
|Filename:
|DOD_109407754
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 23: T.A.C.E and Radar Operations, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
