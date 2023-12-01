It's time for your January Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition:



How does America's Tank Division train to be ready to fight in a multi-domain environment? With help from some music, Sgt. Quentin Gee from the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element attempts to answer just that.



David Poe from the garrison was on west Bliss last month when the Fort Bliss Religious Support Office marked the holiday season in the shadow of Center Chapel One.



The 1st Armored Division invited leaders from on and off post to the El Paso Convention Çenter for a two-day leadership conference, called Iron Summit, as part of the continuing effort of Operation ironclad, a division-led campaign to better the lives of Soldiers and families at Bliss. Sgt. Gee from the 24th TPASE was downtown with the Iron Soldiers.



Last, if you're interested in serving your country and the Army in a non-uniformed type of way, and you're coming up on college graduation, check out the Army Fellows Program. If you're beyond your college years, please be sure to share this video with someone you know who will be hitting the job market soon.