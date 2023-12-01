Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your January Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In this edition:

    How does America's Tank Division train to be ready to fight in a multi-domain environment? With help from some music, Sgt. Quentin Gee from the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element attempts to answer just that.

    David Poe from the garrison was on west Bliss last month when the Fort Bliss Religious Support Office marked the holiday season in the shadow of Center Chapel One.

    The 1st Armored Division invited leaders from on and off post to the El Paso Convention Çenter for a two-day leadership conference, called Iron Summit, as part of the continuing effort of Operation ironclad, a division-led campaign to better the lives of Soldiers and families at Bliss. Sgt. Gee from the 24th TPASE was downtown with the Iron Soldiers.

    Last, if you're interested in serving your country and the Army in a non-uniformed type of way, and you're coming up on college graduation, check out the Army Fellows Program. If you're beyond your college years, please be sure to share this video with someone you know who will be hitting the job market soon.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870802
    VIRIN: 230112-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230112
    Filename: DOD_109407664
    Length: 00:09:45
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, It's time for your January Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    news
    fort bliss
    army
    usarmy

