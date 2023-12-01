School Liaison and Public Affairs partnership training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your garrison public affairs office is a great resource for school liaison officers who are looking to expand their marketing footprint within the community. When using the public affairs office in conjunction with the MWR Marketing office, School Liaison Officers are set up to successfully promote their programs and events through the widest dissemination possible. (U.S. Army video by Molly Cooke)