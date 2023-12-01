Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School Liaison and Public Affairs partnership training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Your garrison public affairs office is a great resource for school liaison officers who are looking to expand their marketing footprint within the community. When using the public affairs office in conjunction with the MWR Marketing office, School Liaison Officers are set up to successfully promote their programs and events through the widest dissemination possible. (U.S. Army video by Molly Cooke)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870799
    VIRIN: 230112-D-AI640-735
    Filename: DOD_109407625
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School Liaison and Public Affairs partnership training, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    School Liaison Officer
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

