School Liaison and Public Affairs partnership training

Your garrison public affairs office is a great resource for school liaison officers who are looking to expand their marketing footprint within the community. When using the public affairs office in conjunction with the MWR Marketing office, School Liaison Officers are set up to successfully promote their programs and events through the widest dissemination possible. (U.S. Army video by Molly Cooke)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870799
|VIRIN:
|230112-D-AI640-735
|Filename:
|DOD_109407625
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
