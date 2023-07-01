Steel City Spark explores real training in virtual reality

The Steel City Spark Cell, launched it's first collider event at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 2023. Here, they explored how virtual reality can augment real life training in order to keep Air Force Reservists and Guardsmen ready now and transforming for the future.
Steel City Spark is a place where Airmen of the 911th Air Reserve Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing collaborate to solve local problems.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870792
|VIRIN:
|230107-F-UU934-652
|Filename:
|DOD_109407586
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
