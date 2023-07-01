Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel City Spark explores real training in virtual reality

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi and Richard Kaulfers

    911th Airlift Wing

    The Steel City Spark Cell, launched it's first collider event at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 2023. Here, they explored how virtual reality can augment real life training in order to keep Air Force Reservists and Guardsmen ready now and transforming for the future.

    Steel City Spark is a place where Airmen of the 911th Air Reserve Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing collaborate to solve local problems.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870792
    VIRIN: 230107-F-UU934-652
    Filename: DOD_109407586
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US

    Virtual Reality
    AFRC
    911th AW
    training and readiness
    Steel Airmen
    Steel City Spark

