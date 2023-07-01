Steel City Spark explores real training in virtual reality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Steel City Spark Cell, launched it's first collider event at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 2023. Here, they explored how virtual reality can augment real life training in order to keep Air Force Reservists and Guardsmen ready now and transforming for the future.



Steel City Spark is a place where Airmen of the 911th Air Reserve Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing collaborate to solve local problems.