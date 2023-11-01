3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Change in Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, says goodbye to her Soldiers during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey T. Campbell replaced Malave after previously serving as the Human Resources Command, Force Sustainment Division and Quartermaster Branch Sergeant Major in Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)