Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Change in Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, says goodbye to her Soldiers during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey T. Campbell replaced Malave after previously serving as the Human Resources Command, Force Sustainment Division and Quartermaster Branch Sergeant Major in Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870777
    VIRIN: 230112-A-QU174-1001
    Filename: DOD_109407362
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Change in Responsibility Ceremony, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    3rdID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT