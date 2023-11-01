3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Change in Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, says goodbye to her Soldiers during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey T. Campbell replaced Malave after previously serving as the Human Resources Command, Force Sustainment Division and Quartermaster Branch Sergeant Major in Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|01.11.2023
|01.12.2023 12:22
|Video Productions
|870777
|230112-A-QU174-1001
|DOD_109407362
|00:01:38
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|2
|2
