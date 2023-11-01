58th SOW Airmen recognized for answering their nations call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing receive recognition for their heroic actions displayed during a hostage rescue mission that took place in 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, January 11, 2023. Two Airmen received The Distinguished Flying Cross and three Airmen received The Air Medal presented by Major General Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ruben Garibay).