58th SOW Airmen recognized for answering their nations call

Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing receive recognition for their heroic actions displayed during a hostage rescue mission that took place in 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, January 11, 2023. Two Airmen received The Distinguished Flying Cross and three Airmen received The Air Medal presented by Major General Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ruben Garibay).
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870775
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-RQ117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407353
|Length:
|00:26:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT