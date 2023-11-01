Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th SOW Airmen recognized for answering their nations call

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing receive recognition for their heroic actions displayed during a hostage rescue mission that took place in 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, January 11, 2023. Two Airmen received The Distinguished Flying Cross and three Airmen received The Air Medal presented by Major General Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ruben Garibay).

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870775
    VIRIN: 230111-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_109407353
    Length: 00:26:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Pilot
    CV-22
    Award
    Mission
    Team Kirtland

