    Gun Registration on Laughlin Air Force Base

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    This video details the process and procedures when bringing a firearm on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870764
    VIRIN: 230112-F-IL807-0001
    Filename: DOD_109407188
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Gun Registration on Laughlin Air Force Base, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Laughlin AFB
    safety
    security forces
    Gun registration

