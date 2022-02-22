The Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay is tasked with the protection of U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines while surfaced and transiting U.S. territorial waters to and from their patrol stations in Kings Bay, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2022. There are approximately 150 U.S. Coast Guard members stationed at the MFPU with various rates and ranks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870763
|VIRIN:
|220218-G-PO504-0015
|Filename:
|DOD_109407158
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
