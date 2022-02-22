Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay is tasked with the protection of U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines while surfaced and transiting U.S. territorial waters to and from their patrol stations in Kings Bay, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2022. There are approximately 150 U.S. Coast Guard members stationed at the MFPU with various rates and ranks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870763
    VIRIN: 220218-G-PO504-0015
    Filename: DOD_109407158
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Kings Bay
    Coast Guard
    MFPU Kings Bay
    MFPU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT