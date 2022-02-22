video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870763" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Force Protection Unit Kings Bay is tasked with the protection of U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines while surfaced and transiting U.S. territorial waters to and from their patrol stations in Kings Bay, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2022. There are approximately 150 U.S. Coast Guard members stationed at the MFPU with various rates and ranks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)