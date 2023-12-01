Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January FRG Meeting Slideshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    A slideshow produced for the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Family Readiness Group January meeting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870758
    VIRIN: 230112-N-NO777-1001
    Filename: DOD_109407146
    Length: 00:23:43
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January FRG Meeting Slideshow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Readiness Group
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    slideshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT