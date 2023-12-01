Marine Minute: RUTEX 23.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare for Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, or RUTEX, on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, Jan. 6 - 20, 2023. RUTEX is an annual training exercise designed to improve the 31st MEU's Maritime Raid Force for any mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)