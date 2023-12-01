Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: RUTEX 23.1 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare for Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, or RUTEX, on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, Jan. 6 - 20, 2023. RUTEX is an annual training exercise designed to improve the 31st MEU's Maritime Raid Force for any mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870748
    VIRIN: 230112-M-XB450-183
    Filename: DOD_109407083
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: RUTEX 23.1 (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EXERCISE
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    RUTEX 23.1
    MARINECOMBATARMS

