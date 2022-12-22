An Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) mobile blood donation center allows
Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune to
donate during a blood drive hosted on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec.
22, 2022. The ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military,
providing quality blood products and support to military healthcare
operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
This work, ASBP Mobile Blood Drive on MCB Camp Lejeune, by Cpl Tanner Bernat
