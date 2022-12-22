ASBP Mobile Blood Drive on MCB Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) mobile blood donation center allows

Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune to

donate during a blood drive hosted on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec.

22, 2022. The ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military,

providing quality blood products and support to military healthcare

operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)