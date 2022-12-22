Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBP Mobile Blood Drive on MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    An Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) mobile blood donation center allows
    Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune to
    donate during a blood drive hosted on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec.
    22, 2022. The ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military,
    providing quality blood products and support to military healthcare
    operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870741
    VIRIN: 221222-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_109406993
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASBP Mobile Blood Drive on MCB Camp Lejeune, by Cpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    MCIEAST
    Blood Drive
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    ASBP
    Make Ready

