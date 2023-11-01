Airborne Operation (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida I Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Jan. 11, 2023.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870739
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406991
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
