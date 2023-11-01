Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne Operation (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.11.2023

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida I Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Jan. 11, 2023.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870739
    VIRIN: 230111-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_109406991
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation (B-ROLL), by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    EUCOM
    U.S.Army
    StrongEurope
    USAGItaly
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT