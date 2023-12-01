Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Insignia Made of PVC, Not Thread; See a Comparison

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Katie Lange 

    Defense.gov         

    Tom Casciaro of The Institute of Heraldry explains why the Space Force chose to have its chevrons and badges made from PVC instead of textiles. He also gives a side-by-side comparison of the two.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870737
    VIRIN: 230112-O-JZ422-434
    Filename: DOD_109406966
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    seal
    insignia
    Institute of Heraldry
    DGOV
    heraldry
    Space Force

