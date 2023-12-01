USSF Insignia Made of PVC, Not Thread; See a Comparison

Tom Casciaro of The Institute of Heraldry explains why the Space Force chose to have its chevrons and badges made from PVC instead of textiles. He also gives a side-by-side comparison of the two.
