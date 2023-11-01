Capt. Amanda Nelson, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, directs Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, 53rd WRS loadmaster to release a dropsonde during an Atmospheric Rivers mission, Jan. 11. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 02:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870731
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-WF462-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109406716
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FOLSOM, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
