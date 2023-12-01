Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony Jan. 11 at Sagami General Depot, recognizing 20 newly promoted Soldiers who officially joined the ranks of the NCO corps.

