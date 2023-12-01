The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony Jan. 11 at Sagami General Depot, recognizing 20 newly promoted Soldiers who officially joined the ranks of the NCO corps.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 01:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870728
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406682
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
