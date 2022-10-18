Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDea-Mofa 2022 Sasebo interview part 1

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    10.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    DoDEA celebrated coming together with MOFA students, in celebration of common goals and interests. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 00:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870726
    VIRIN: 221018-N-PE072-079
    Filename: DOD_109406578
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDea-Mofa 2022 Sasebo interview part 1, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAPAN
    AFN SASEBO
    STUDENT EXXCHANGE

