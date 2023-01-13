Pacific News: January 13, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America, conducted flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Airmen assigned to the 909th Air Refueling squadron refueled U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over the Pacific Ocean.