    Pacific News: January 13, 2023

    JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America, conducted flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Airmen assigned to the 909th Air Refueling squadron refueled U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over the Pacific Ocean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 23:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870724
    VIRIN: 230112-F-WN543-568
    Filename: DOD_109406576
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: January 13, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    ocean
    Japan
    Pacific
    INDOPACOM

