On this Pacific News: the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America, conducted flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Airmen assigned to the 909th Air Refueling squadron refueled U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over the Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 23:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870724
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-WN543-568
|Filename:
|DOD_109406576
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 13, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
