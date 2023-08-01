Air Dominance Center Change of Command 2023

The Air Dominance Center, also known as the Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) held a change of command ceremony Jan.8,2023 where U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Georgia Air National Guard commander, transferred command from Col. Douglas Fike to Lt.Col. Stephen Thomas at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|01.08.2023
|01.11.2023 22:38
|B-Roll
|870720
|230108-Z-PJ280-3001
|DOD_109406510
|00:01:53
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|0
|0
