    Air Dominance Center Change of Command 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The Air Dominance Center, also known as the Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) held a change of command ceremony Jan.8,2023 where U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Georgia Air National Guard commander, transferred command from Col. Douglas Fike to Lt.Col. Stephen Thomas at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870720
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-PJ280-3001
    Filename: DOD_109406510
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    CRTC
    ADC

