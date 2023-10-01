A joint service operation comprised of U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as well as federal and local law enforcement conduct a raid on Wet n’ Wild water park during RUTEX 23.1, Jan. 10, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Christian Tofteroo and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870718
|VIRIN:
|230110-M-VV832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406441
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild Raid, by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
