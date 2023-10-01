Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild Raid

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A joint service operation comprised of U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as well as federal and local law enforcement conduct a raid on Wet n’ Wild water park during RUTEX 23.1, Jan. 10, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Christian Tofteroo and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870718
    VIRIN: 230110-M-VV832-1001
    Filename: DOD_109406441
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild Raid, by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCBH
    RUTEX
    HPD

