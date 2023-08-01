Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump 2023

    JAPAN

    01.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members from Yokota's 36th Airlift Squadron and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, teamed up to enhance the US/Japan alliance by executing training jumps over Narashino drop zone in Chiba, Japan, on January 8th, 2023 (Video by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen Yarber).

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 20:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870715
    VIRIN: 230108-F-PE001-497
    Filename: DOD_109406375
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Tokyo

