New Years Jump 2023

Members from Yokota's 36th Airlift Squadron and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, teamed up to enhance the US/Japan alliance by executing training jumps over Narashino drop zone in Chiba, Japan, on January 8th, 2023 (Video by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen Yarber).
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 20:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870715
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-PE001-497
|Filename:
|DOD_109406375
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
