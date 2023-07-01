230112-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2023) - This installment of Sights and Sounds features Ginkaku-Ji temple and garden complex located in Kyoto, Japan. Ginkaku-Ji is the site of the world famous Silver Pavilion (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 19:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870713
|VIRIN:
|230112-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406311
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Sights and Sounds Ginkaku-Ji, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
