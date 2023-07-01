Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds Ginkaku-Ji

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230112-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2023) - This installment of Sights and Sounds features Ginkaku-Ji temple and garden complex located in Kyoto, Japan. Ginkaku-Ji is the site of the world famous Silver Pavilion (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    AFN
    Navy
    Kyoto
    Ginkaku-Ji
    Silver Pavilion

