Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870711
    Filename: DOD_109406304
    Length: 00:52:43
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Security Consultative Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT