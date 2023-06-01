Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A B-1B Lancer takes off from Edwards Air Force Base

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 419th Flight Test Squadron conducts a proficiency flight with a B-1B Lancer at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan 6.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870710
    VIRIN: 230106-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109406302
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A B-1B Lancer takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    edwards afb
    bomber
    b-1b lancer
    air force
    aviation
    flight test

