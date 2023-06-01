The 419th Flight Test Squadron conducts a proficiency flight with a B-1B Lancer at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan 6.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870710
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406302
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A B-1B Lancer takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT