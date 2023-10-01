3rd Intel supports Azure Dragon B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group set up satellites in preparation for exercise Azure Dragon on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9-10, 2023. Azure Dragon is a war-game scenario training exercise held by III MEF in order to discuss and plan strategic maneuvers. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)