    3rd Intel supports Azure Dragon B-Roll

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group set up satellites in preparation for exercise Azure Dragon on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9-10, 2023. Azure Dragon is a war-game scenario training exercise held by III MEF in order to discuss and plan strategic maneuvers. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870709
    VIRIN: 230110-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109406293
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    MARINES
    INTELLIGENCE
    III MEF
    SATCOM
    3RD INTEL
    III MIG

