    U.S., Japan Hold Security Meeting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting. Representing Japan are Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 18:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870708
    Filename: DOD_109406240
    Length: 00:52:36
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
