Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting. Representing Japan are Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 18:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870708
|Filename:
|DOD_109406240
|Length:
|00:52:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan Hold Security Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT