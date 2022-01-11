Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) Diversity and Inclusion Video series, Episode 6

To remain the world’s best Coast Guard, we must be the world’s most diverse and inclusive Coast Guard. With that goal in mind, the Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is creating a video series focusing on leadership, diversity and inclusion topics hosted by PACAREA Staff LDAC Co-Chair Petty Officer 1st Class Aldrich Adams. In this sixth episode, Master Chief Petty Officer Erica Graeber shares her thoughts on privilege and how we can be more inclusive members of the Coast Guard and within our communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi).
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 17:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870706
|VIRIN:
|221101-G-G0200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406173
|Length:
|00:12:01
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
