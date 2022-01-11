Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) Diversity and Inclusion Video series, Episode 6

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    To remain the world’s best Coast Guard, we must be the world’s most diverse and inclusive Coast Guard. With that goal in mind, the Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is creating a video series focusing on leadership, diversity and inclusion topics hosted by PACAREA Staff LDAC Co-Chair Petty Officer 1st Class Aldrich Adams. In this sixth episode, Master Chief Petty Officer Erica Graeber shares her thoughts on privilege and how we can be more inclusive members of the Coast Guard and within our communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 17:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870706
    VIRIN: 221101-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_109406173
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) Diversity and Inclusion Video series, Episode 6, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Pacific Area
    LDAC
    Inclusion
    Equity
    Leadership and Diversity Advisory Committee

